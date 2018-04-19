Rory McIlroy: I will win the Masters

(CNN) Rory McIlroy's belief that he will one day win the Masters remains undiminished despite another setback in his latest attempt to claim the Green Jacket.

But McIlroy, bidding to become just the sixth player to complete a career grand slam of golf's four major championships, is certain he will one day come out on top.

"It'll happen," McIlroy exclusively told CNN's Shane O'Donoghue. "I truly believe it'll happen.

"I play that golf course well enough, I've five top 10s (finishes) in a row. I've given myself the chance, it didn't quite work out but the more I keep putting myself in those positions, sooner or later it is going to happen for me."

JUST WATCHED Masters champ Patrick Reed on his 2018 win Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Masters champ Patrick Reed on his 2018 win 04:26

A four-time major winner, McIlroy's best finish at the Masters was fourth back in 2015.

The closest he's come to a win at Augusta, however, was in 2011 when he held a four-shot lead heading into the final round before a now-infamous collapse saw him finished tied for 15th place.

This year, McIlroy once again failed to produce his best golf on a Masters Sunday, meaning the 28-year-old was unable to mount a serious challenge to Reed.

"I wasn't disappointed that I didn't win," McIlroy explained. "I was just disappointed that again, I didn't put any pressure on the leader.

Photos: The Masters 2018 Patrick Reed celebrates with the trophy during the green jacket ceremony after winning the 2018 Masters Tournament on Sunday, April 8, in Augusta, Georgia. Hide Caption 1 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Patrick Reed is presented with the green jacket by Sergio Garcia during the green jacket ceremony on Sunday. Hide Caption 2 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Patrick Reed walks onto the 18th green with caddie Kessler Karain during the final round on Sunday. Hide Caption 3 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Rickie Fowler waves on the 13th green. Hide Caption 4 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Jordan Spieth reacts on the 12th tee with caddie Michael Greller. Hide Caption 5 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Bubba Watson. Hide Caption 6 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Justin Thomas on the 16th green during the final round on Sunday. Hide Caption 7 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Rory McIlroy jogs up the tenth hole alongside caddie Harry Diamond. Hide Caption 8 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Patrick Reed of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and caddie Kessler Karain cross the Sarazen Bridge on the 16th hole. Hide Caption 9 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Rafael Cabrera-Bello plays his shot from the second tee during the final round on Sunday. Hide Caption 10 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Tiger Woods prepares to hit out of the woods off the second fairway during his final round in the Masters on Sunday. Hide Caption 11 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Phil Mickelson plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the final round. Hide Caption 12 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Ian Poulter plays a shot on the fifth hole on Sunday. Hide Caption 13 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Tyrrell Hatton and Jonathan Bell walk on the second hole during the final round on Sunday. Hide Caption 14 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament on Saturday, April 7, in Augusta, Georgia. Hide Caption 15 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Patrick Reed lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. Hide Caption 16 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Phil Mickelson misses contact with the ball on the first hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. Hide Caption 17 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Rory McIlroy looks for his ball in the azalea bushes at the 13th hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. Hide Caption 18 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Charley Hoffman and Cameron Smith shake hands on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. Hide Caption 19 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 A course worker covers her head during some rain at the practice range during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday. Hide Caption 20 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Ian Poulter plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. Hide Caption 21 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Francesco Molinari hits a drive on the fourth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday. Hide Caption 22 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 A fan watches from the second hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament Saturday. Hide Caption 23 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Spectators endured a rainy Saturday during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Hide Caption 24 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Patrick Reed hits a drive on the 11th hole during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 6. Reed shot a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead going into weekend play. Hide Caption 25 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the bunker on Friday. The four-time Masters champion is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015. He shot a 75 on Friday and is 4-over for the tournament, but it was good enough to make the cut. Hide Caption 26 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Jordan Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole Friday. Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, led the field by two strokes after his first-round 66. But he came back to the field Friday with a 2-over 74. Hide Caption 27 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole Friday. The Australian won the Masters in 2013. Hide Caption 28 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson cleans his shoes after a bunker shot on Friday. Hide Caption 29 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the seventh hole Friday. He went into the weekend in good shape (4-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead). Hide Caption 30 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Charley Hoffman looks at a bunker shot on the first hole Friday. Hide Caption 31 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Rickie Fowler hits a drive on the second hole Friday. He was 2-under heading into the weekend. Hide Caption 32 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, reacts to a shot on Friday. Hide Caption 33 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Masters pins adorn a spectator's hat on Friday. Hide Caption 34 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Jordan Spieth and his caddie, Michael Greller, walk down the second fairway on Friday. Hide Caption 35 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Haotong Li walks with caddie Michael Burrow on the first hole Friday. Hide Caption 36 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Fans watch the action on Friday. Hide Caption 37 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Ross Fisher plays his second shot on the fifth hole Friday. Hide Caption 38 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Rory McIlroy reacts to an Adam Scott shot on the fourth hole Friday. Hide Caption 39 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Jordan Spieth plays a shot during the first round on Thursday. Spieth shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead the field after Day 1. At one point on the back nine, he birdied five straight holes. Hide Caption 40 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Tony Finau shot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday despite dislocating his ankle just a day before. Hide Caption 41 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Tiger Woods finished his first round 1 over par. Hide Caption 42 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Defending champion Sergio Garcia pauses on the 15th hole, where he hit five shots in the water and made a 13 on Thursday. Its tied for the highest score ever made on one hole of the Masters. Hide Caption 43 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Phil Mickelson plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday. Hide Caption 44 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Rory McIlroy waits to putt on the 13th hole Thursday. Hide Caption 45 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Amateur Doc Redman hits a tee shot on the second hole Thursday. Hide Caption 46 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, hits his approach shot on the first hole Thursday. Hide Caption 47 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Vijay Singh, the Masters champion in 2000, jumped out to an early lead on Thursday morning. Hide Caption 48 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 The names of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus are displayed as the two legends hit ceremonial tee shots on Thursday. Hide Caption 49 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Player and Nicklaus embrace during the ceremony. Hide Caption 50 of 51 Photos: The Masters 2018 Anna Lee Lavarnway looks at the leaderboard early on Thursday. Hide Caption 51 of 51

"If I had have just put a little bit of pressure on, it might have been a different outcome."

"It's been nearly a couple of weeks now," he added, "and I've reflected on it and I view it as a very positive week. It's something to build on for the rest of the season.

"It didn't happen for me there but I feel with how my game is, and if I play the way I have been playing, it could happen for me another time this year."

And McIlroy now has his sights set on victory in one of the year's three remaining majors, beginning with June's US Open at Shinnecock.

JUST WATCHED Spain and The Masters: A love affair Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Spain and The Masters: A love affair 22:34

"Look it was a great week," said McIlroy reflecting on his most recent Masters experience. "It was another shot at trying to win another major.

"It didn't quite happen for me but my game is in good enough shape. I believe I can go to the next three majors with a lot of confidence in my game knowing that hopefully I'll have another three chances to get another major this year."