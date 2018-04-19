UK's May proposes ban on plastic straws, stirrers and cotton swabs

London (CNN) Plastic straws, drink stirrers and cotton swabs could be banned in England under plans proposed by the UK government to reduce plastic waste and protect the world's oceans.

Prime Minister Theresa May will also call on all other Commonwealth countries to join the fight against plastic pollution as their leaders meet Thursday in London, Downing Street said.

"Plastic waste is one of the greatest environmental challenges facing the world, which is why protecting the marine environment is central to our agenda at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting," May said.

She described the United Kingdom as a "world leader" on the issue of plastics, adding that the British public had "shown passion and energy embracing our plastic bag charge and microbead ban ."

Besides its domestic efforts, the UK government is putting forward £61.4 million ($87.3 million) in funding for global research and improvements in waste management in developing countries, May said.

