London (CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday said she hopes the Commonwealth will "one day" choose her son, Prince Charles, as its head as she opened a leaders' summit in London.

The Queen has headed the Commonwealth since 1952, when she took over the role from her late father, George VI. However, the position is not hereditary, and it is up to the leaders of the 53 member countries to select each successor.

Welcoming leaders to Buckingham Palace as she formally opened the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, the monarch said it remained "a great pleasure and honor to serve" the Commonwealth, adding that she is proud of the "flourishing network" it has become.

"It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949," she said, using another title for Prince Charles.

"By continuing to treasure and reinvigorate our associations and activities, I believe we will secure a safer, more prosperous and sustainable world for those who follow us, a world where the Commonwealth's generosity of spirit can bring its gentle touch of healing and hope to all."

Read More