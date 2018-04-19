World War II bomb disposal to force evacuation in central Berlin

(CNN) The disposal of an unexploded World War II bomb will bring disruption Friday to Berlin as police attempt to defuse the 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) explosive.

The bomb was discovered during construction work near the city's central train station.

Police have said that buildings in an 800-meter (half-mile) radius of the site will be evacuated from 9 a.m. local time as a precaution.

Local bus and train routes will be disrupted during the operation.

But the operator of Berlin's Tegel Airport said Friday's schedule will run as normal.