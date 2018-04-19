Will Smith's delightful story of meeting Michael Jackson

(CNN) Now, this is a story all about how...Will Smith met Michael Jackson, all thanks to Suge Knight.

The former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star took to his YouTube page to share the story of his first and only meeting with the King of Pop, and it's truly of a one-of-a-kind story.

Smith recalled being at the BET Awards when he was determined to meet Jackson, as he never had.

As the night started coming to a close, Smith realized his chance was slipping away.

Suddenly, there was a "frenzy" and he was placed in a utility closet, he recalled.

