'Westworld' remains easy to admire, harder to like in new season

(CNN) "Westworld" remains a hugely ambitious series, painted on a sweeping, star-studded canvas that continues to expand in the second season. Yet the first half of that run repeats the show's more impenetrable drawbacks -- playing three-dimensional chess, while spending too much time sadistically blowing away pawns. The result is a show that's easier to admire than consistently like.

Coming back after a long layoff, it's virtually impossible to recap all the threads left dangling after season one, except to say the amusement park for adults that Michael Crichton conjured -- and showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have cleverly updated for modern times -- has imploded in a big way, resulting in an every-robot-for-him-or-herself melee on multiple fronts.

Once again, the show oscillates between past and present, filtered in part through the character of the man in black, played with steely ruthlessness by Ed Harris. The newly sentient robots, meanwhile, have their own objectives, and it's the female characters leading the way, most notably Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton), who each exhibit an almost-ethereal serenity about the bigger picture and their roles in it.

"They took our minds. Our memories," Dolores says, hinting at plans to bring her battle from within the confines of Delos to the wider world.

Where that will ultimately lead is this season's slow-unspooling mystery, while the human in charge (several of them new faces, for obvious reasons) seek to regain control. In the interim, there's a tremendous amount of bloodshed -- blunted in its impact by the fact that some of it feels gratuitous, and a lot of it directed toward characters (a term used loosely, in some places) about which there's little reason to care.

