Tina Fey returning to 'SNL' to host

It's her sixth time hosting

(CNN) Will she bring her Sarah Palin impersonation back?

That's just one of the questions as Tina Fey is set to host "Saturday Night Live" for a sixth time.

The show announced via Twitter on Wednesday that Fey will return for the Season 43 finale of "SNL" on May 19.

The musical guest will be Nicki Minaj.

Fey served as a head writer and "Weekend Update" anchor during her time on the show from 1997 - 2006.

