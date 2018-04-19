Kanye West is life coaching on Twitter

Story highlights The rapper has been posting his thoughts

(CNN) It's not news that rapper Kanye West has a way with words.

But instead of rap lyrics, these days West is dropping knowledge on Twitter.

The superstar returned to Twitter last week to share some of his deeps thoughts.

"Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness," he tweeted on Sunday. "Often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends."

West also shared his ideas on what it means to be a creative.

