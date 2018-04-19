Sorry, Beyhive: You can't livestream Beyoncé's second Coachella performance

(CNN) Beychella continues this coming weekend, but if you don't have a ticket, you're out of luck.

In fact, none of this weekend's performances will.

YouTube has exclusively streamed the first weekend of Coachella since 2011.

The YouTube spokesperson noted that select VOD clips from the first weekend of Coachella will be available for a 60 day window. Beyoncé's is not among them as the "performance is not cleared for VOD."

During her headlining performance at Coachella, Beyoncé rolled out all her hits, including "Crazy in Love" and several songs from "Lemonade." The performance also featured a Destiny's Child reunion, with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams coming on stage for songs like "Say My Name" and "Soldier."

There are hints that Beyoncé will change things up for the second weekend of Coachella.