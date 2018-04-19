CNN 10 - April 20, 2018

Cuba names a new leader, following a retirement announcement by President Raul Castro. Scientists follow the eyes to determine whether athletes have had concussions. We feature a little history on ramen noodles. And we show you how robots are being taught to assemble furniture. Fridays are awesome on CNN 10!

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Name the three countries that coordinated to launch military strikes on two targets in Syria last weekend.

2. Where would you find Grimaldi, Copernicus and the Sea of Clouds -- a place that's the focus of a U.S. mission that began in 2009?

3. In what nation are experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) investigating a recent attack in the town of Douma?

4. As reported on Tuesday, separate studies at the University of Texas at Austin, Kyoto University, and Northwestern University are all focused on what?

5. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments this week concerning what issue, which pertains to online shopping?

6. The leaders of what two nations met in Florida this week, focusing on international relations, trade and North Korea?

7. The Demilitarized Zone, a ship at sea, and a number of countries in Asia and Europe have all been suggested as possible locations for a historic meeting between what two leaders?

8. What former U.S. first lady, who passed away this week, is one of only two people in history to be both a first lady and the mother of a president?

9. Name the two former U.S. presidents who are related to the woman named in question 8.

10. Name the first vice president of Cuba, who's expected to lead the island nation as president following the retirement of President Raul Castro.

TRANSCRIPT

