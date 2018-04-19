Story highlights The TP-Link AC1750 Wi-Fi range extender can give you a stronger wireless signal

It's easy to install and plugs into any outlet in your home

Sick of dealing with a slow Internet speed? Here's a Wi-Fi range extender that can pep up your wireless network.

The TP-Link AC1750 ($79.74; amazon.com) is a handy little device that can be plugged into any outlet in your house. A "smart" signal light will help you find the ideal spot for it.

The goal when positioning it is to find the outlet that provides the best Wi-Fi coverage. According to the TP-Link setup video, you'll want to place your range extender halfway between your router and the Wi-Fi dead zones in your home. If you need to move it closer to the router, the ring light on the front of the device will shine red.

To get it set up, all you have to do is extend the three attached antennas, plug it into an outlet near your router, and wait for the power LED light to turn solid blue. Then, to sync it up on your computer, choose the TP-Link extender Wi-Fi network that's printed on the attached product label. From there, follow the user's manual to register your device and follow the steps to finalize setup.

We did our research to find a quality device that's easy to install. And we noticed that PCMag also favored this option, naming it the No. 1 Editor's Choice among Wi-Fi range extenders. PCMag wrote: "The TP-Link AC1750 Wi-Fi Range Extender (RE450) delivers some of the fastest throughput scores we've seen, and it's a snap to install."

At the end of the day, this product can help you perform daily tasks a whole lot faster. When you consider how often we use the Web, $80 is a small price to pay for a much more efficient user experience.