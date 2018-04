(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

— The Justice Department's inspector general has submitted a criminal referral of fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe to the US Attorney's Office, a source says.

— Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen dropped the defamation lawsuits he filed against Fusion GPS and Buzzfeed over the production and publication of the infamous dossier on Trump and Russia.

— North Korea dropped its long-held demand that the United States withdraw forces from South Korea in exchange for giving up its nuclear weapons.

— No criminal charges will be filed in the death of Prince, who died from an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016.

Read More