(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
— The Justice Department's inspector general has submitted a criminal referral of fired Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe to the US Attorney's Office, a source says.
— Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen dropped the defamation lawsuits he filed against Fusion GPS and Buzzfeed over the production and publication of the infamous dossier on Trump and Russia.
— North Korea dropped its long-held demand that the United States withdraw forces from South Korea in exchange for giving up its nuclear weapons.
— No criminal charges will be filed in the death of Prince, who died from an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016.
— The two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks last week say they were handcuffed within minutes of entering the store.
— Miguel Diaz-Canel was officially named the new leader of Cuba, the first time in nearly six decades the island nation is being led by a man not named Castro.
— Many Republicans are refusing to say they would endorse President Donald Trump's re-election bid. That's highly unusual.
— New York's popular "Fearless Girl" statue is getting a new home.