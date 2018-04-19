Breaking News

Miguel Diaz-Canel named Cuba's new president

By Patrick Oppmann and Alanne Orjoux, CNN

Updated 10:04 AM ET, Thu April 19, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The challenges facing Cuba's new leader
The challenges facing Cuba's new leader

    JUST WATCHED

    The challenges facing Cuba's new leader

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Havana, Cuba (CNN)Miguel Diaz-Canel was officially named as the new leader of Cuba on Thursday, one day after a vote in the country's National Assembly.

It's the first time in nearly six decades that Cuba is being led by a man not named Castro.
Diaz-Canel, 57, was selected as the unopposed candidate to replace Raul Castro, 86. Castro embraced Diaz-Canel -- who wasn't yet born when Fidel Castro led his revolution in 1959 -- during Wednesday's session, all but sealing his status as the island's next president.
Cuba prepares for the end of the Castro era
Cuba prepares for the end of the Castro era

    JUST WATCHED

    Cuba prepares for the end of the Castro era

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cuba prepares for the end of the Castro era 02:54
Raul Castro is still expected to exercise a large measure of control over the Cuban government and have the final say on important decisions. He will remain first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, a member of the National Assembly and, even if he is no longer president, the most powerful public figure on the island.
    In remarks following the National Assembly's announcement, Diaz-Canel acknowledged that Raul Castro would remain as the head of the armed forces, which runs much of the Cuban economy and tourism industry.
    Read More
    An electrical engineer by training, Díaz-Canel was born a year after Fidel Castro took power. Tall and gray-haired, he speaks in a soft monotone and rarely strays too far from the script in public appearances.
    But while there were other, more dynamic members of his generation who years earlier appeared to have a better lock on the top job, Díaz-Canel quietly made a name for himself as an efficient administrator while serving as the top Communist Party official for the provinces of Villa Clara and then Holguín, where Fidel and Raul Castro were born.

    CNN's Patrick Oppmann reported and wrote from Havana, with Alanne Orjoux writing in Atlanta.