Nigeria senate invasion: Mace found dumped under flyover

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A mace stolen from Nigeria's Senate floor Wednesday has been found under a flyover in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

Search teams were alerted late Thursday that a passer-by had sighted the mace under the road, Aremu Adeniran, spokesman for the state police said in a statement.

Nigeria's Senate was put on high alert after a group of armed men intruded a session at the Senate Wednesday.

The men were allegedly led by suspended lawmaker Ovie Omo-Agege who seized the symbol of authority from the upper legislative chambers, a Senate spokesman said.

Laws cannot be passed by Nigeria's Senate if the mace is absent as it is a symbol of authority binding decisions taken on the Senate floor.

Read More