Southwest emergency landing puts focus on engine safety

(CNN) Just look at the left engine of Southwest Flight 1380, and it's obvious that something terrible befell that machine.

Whatever happened inside that complicated system of fuel and fire and whirling components, it resulted in the decompression of the cabin about 32,000 feet and, later, the death of a passenger after she nearly flew out a window.

When pilots Tuesday safely diverted the Boeing 737-700 -- with 149 passengers and crew members on board -- to Philadelphia from its New York-to-Dallas route, the metal surrounding the engine was in tatters.

As federal investigators begin to piece together what happened, the flying public undoubtedly is asking: What about the thousands of other jet engines in service right now?

The Southwest jet engine showed evidence of "metal fatigue," National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt told CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday. "What we want to find out is why was this not detected ahead of time."