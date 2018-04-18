Puerto Rico suffers island-wide power outage

(CNN) Puerto Rico has suffered an island-wide power outage, Puerto Rico's power authority said Wednesday -- nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria destroyed much of the island's infrastructure and its electrical grid.

The authority said it estimates power will be restored within 24 to 36 hours. The cause of the blackout is unclear.

The utility said its priority was to restore service to hospitals, San Juan's airport, water pumping systems and banks.

Video posted on social media showed rapid transit line workers helping passengers off stalled trains.

Read More