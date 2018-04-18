(CNN) Jennifer Riordan, a well-known leader in New Mexico and big-hearted altruist, died Tuesday when a Southwest Airlines jet engine failed midair and its debris blew up a window, CNN affiliate KOAT reported.

Riordan, 43, was making her way back home to Albuquerque, New Mexico, when a terrifying episode ensued about 20 minutes after the plane left New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Several passengers had to pull her back into the plane when she was sucked out of the shattered window. She died at a Philadelphia hospital after the plane made an emergency landing, authorities said.

She is the first death from an in-flight incident in company history, the airline said.

Riordan had dedicated her life to philanthropy, helping others in Albuquerque and the southwest region, colleagues said.

