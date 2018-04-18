(CNN) All felons who have served their time will now have their right to vote restored in New York.

During a National Action Network press event on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he signed an executive order giving parolees the right to vote.

"I proposed a piece of legislation ... this past year that said parolees should have the right to vote," he said during the event. "The Republican Senate voted down that piece of legislation, which is another reason why we need a new legislature this November. But I'm unwilling to take no for an answer. I'm going to make it law by executive order and I announce that here today."

In a press release announcing the order, Cuomo's office said the reform will restore the right to vote upon release from incarceration and "reverse disenfranchisement for thousands of New Yorkers."

What happens to a person convicted of a felony varies from state to state, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures . New York joins 14 states and the District of Columbia, where they lose their rights only while incarcerated, the conference says.

