Breaking News

NASA's planet-hunting satellite TESS launches

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 7:04 PM ET, Wed April 18, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NASA&#39;s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) will identify exoplanets orbiting the brightest stars just outside our solar system.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) will identify exoplanets orbiting the brightest stars just outside our solar system.
Hide Caption
1 of 17
NASA&#39;s Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk mission -- known as the GOLD mission -- will examine the response of the upper atmosphere to force from the sun, the magnetosphere and the lower atmosphere.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
NASA's Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk mission -- known as the GOLD mission -- will examine the response of the upper atmosphere to force from the sun, the magnetosphere and the lower atmosphere.
Hide Caption
2 of 17
Bright swaths of red in the upper atmosphere, known as airglow, can be seen in this image taken from the International Space Station. NASA&#39;s ICON mission, with a potential launch in 2018, will observe how interactions between terrestrial weather and a layer of charged particles called the ionosphere create the colorful glow.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
Bright swaths of red in the upper atmosphere, known as airglow, can be seen in this image taken from the International Space Station. NASA's ICON mission, with a potential launch in 2018, will observe how interactions between terrestrial weather and a layer of charged particles called the ionosphere create the colorful glow.
Hide Caption
3 of 17
This is an artist&#39;s concept of the Solar Probe Plus spacecraft approaching the sun. In order to unlock the mysteries of the corona, but also to protect a society that is increasingly dependent on technology from the threats of space weather, we will send Solar Probe Plus to touch the sun.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
This is an artist's concept of the Solar Probe Plus spacecraft approaching the sun. In order to unlock the mysteries of the corona, but also to protect a society that is increasingly dependent on technology from the threats of space weather, we will send Solar Probe Plus to touch the sun.
Hide Caption
4 of 17
This illustration shows light beams from Earth pushing a tiny spacecraft&#39;s sail. The proposed Breakthrough Starshot project would send hundreds of &quot;nanocraft&quot; space probes 4.37 light years away -- at speeds of up to 100 million miles an hour -- to to explore Alpha Centauri, our nearest star system. The ambitious project is many years away from becoming reality.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
Breakthrough StarshotThis illustration shows light beams from Earth pushing a tiny spacecraft's sail. The proposed Breakthrough Starshot project would send hundreds of "nanocraft" space probes 4.37 light years away -- at speeds of up to 100 million miles an hour -- to to explore Alpha Centauri, our nearest star system. The ambitious project is many years away from becoming reality.
Hide Caption
5 of 17
Philanthropist Yuri Milner, left, and astrophysicist Stephen Hawking host a press conference to announce Breakthrough Starshot on Tuesday, April 12, in New York City. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg also sits on the mission&#39;s board of directors.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
Breakthrough StarshotPhilanthropist Yuri Milner, left, and astrophysicist Stephen Hawking host a press conference to announce Breakthrough Starshot on Tuesday, April 12, in New York City. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg also sits on the mission's board of directors.
Hide Caption
6 of 17
No spacecraft had ever gone to Pluto before NASA&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/newhorizons/main/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;New Horizons&lt;/a&gt; made its fly-by on July 14, 2015. The probe sent back amazing, detailed images of Pluto and its largest moon, Charon. It also dazzled scientists with new information about Pluto&#39;s atmosphere and landscape. New Horizons is still going today, heading out into the Kuiper Belt.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
New HorizonsNo spacecraft had ever gone to Pluto before NASA's New Horizons made its fly-by on July 14, 2015. The probe sent back amazing, detailed images of Pluto and its largest moon, Charon. It also dazzled scientists with new information about Pluto's atmosphere and landscape. New Horizons is still going today, heading out into the Kuiper Belt.
Hide Caption
7 of 17
This image shows the Curiosity rover doing a test drill on a rock dubbed &quot;Bonanza King&quot; to see if it would be a good place to dig deeper and take a sample. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/msl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Curiosity was launched in 2011&lt;/a&gt;, and it is the most advanced rover ever built. It&#39;s helping scientists determine whether Mars is, or ever was, habitable for life forms.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
Curiosity Mars RoverThis image shows the Curiosity rover doing a test drill on a rock dubbed "Bonanza King" to see if it would be a good place to dig deeper and take a sample. Curiosity was launched in 2011, and it is the most advanced rover ever built. It's helping scientists determine whether Mars is, or ever was, habitable for life forms.
Hide Caption
8 of 17
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://kepler.nasa.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kepler space observatory&lt;/a&gt; is the first NASA mission dedicated to finding Earth-size planets in or near the habitable zones of stars. Launched in 2009, Kepler has been detecting planets and planet candidates with a wide range of sizes and orbital distances. Yes, we are still finding new planets.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
KeplerThe Kepler space observatory is the first NASA mission dedicated to finding Earth-size planets in or near the habitable zones of stars. Launched in 2009, Kepler has been detecting planets and planet candidates with a wide range of sizes and orbital distances. Yes, we are still finding new planets.
Hide Caption
9 of 17
NASA&#39;s infrared-wavelength space telescope called NEOWISE may help make us safer. The space telescope hunts for asteroids and comets, including those that could pose a threat to Earth. During its planned three-year survey through 2016, NEOWISE will identify near-Earth objects, gather data on their size and take other measurements. The probe was launched on December 14, 2009, for its original mission -- to perform an all-sky astronomical survey. The probe was put in hibernation for several years, but it was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?feature=4524&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fired up again in December 2013&lt;/a&gt; to hunt for asteroids. Its images are now &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?feature=4524&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;available to the public online.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
NEOWISENASA's infrared-wavelength space telescope called NEOWISE may help make us safer. The space telescope hunts for asteroids and comets, including those that could pose a threat to Earth. During its planned three-year survey through 2016, NEOWISE will identify near-Earth objects, gather data on their size and take other measurements. The probe was launched on December 14, 2009, for its original mission -- to perform an all-sky astronomical survey. The probe was put in hibernation for several years, but it was fired up again in December 2013 to hunt for asteroids. Its images are now available to the public online.
Hide Caption
10 of 17
NASA&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/dawn/main/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dawn&lt;/a&gt; spacecraft began orbiting the dwarf planet Ceres in March. Scientists were surprised by the large white spots shining on Ceres, seen above. On its way to Ceres, Dawn spent time studying the proto-planet Vesta in 2001. Ceres and Vesta are the two most massive bodies in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The mission, launched in 2007, is giving scientists new knowledge of how the solar system formed and evolved.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
DawnNASA's Dawn spacecraft began orbiting the dwarf planet Ceres in March. Scientists were surprised by the large white spots shining on Ceres, seen above. On its way to Ceres, Dawn spent time studying the proto-planet Vesta in 2001. Ceres and Vesta are the two most massive bodies in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The mission, launched in 2007, is giving scientists new knowledge of how the solar system formed and evolved.
Hide Caption
11 of 17
NASA&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/deepimpact/main/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Deep Impact spacecraft&lt;/a&gt; was launched on January 12, 2005, and it traveled 268 million miles (431 million kilometers) to hurl its coffee table-sized probe into comet Tempel 1 on July 4, 2005. This image of Tempel 1 was taken by Deep Impact&#39;s camera 67 seconds after the probe hit the comet. Scattered light from the collision saturated the camera&#39;s detector and caused the bright splash seen in this image. The Deep Impact mission was supposed to end a few weeks later, but NASA approved an extension and renamed the spacecraft &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/epoxi/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;EPOXI&lt;/a&gt; and sent it on to&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/epoxi/epoxi20101104b.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; fly by Comet Hartley 2&lt;/a&gt; in November 2010. The probe &lt;a href=&quot;http://epoxi.umd.edu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;stopped communicating&lt;/a&gt; with mission managers in September 2013 and was declared lost.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
Deep Impact/EPOXINASA's Deep Impact spacecraft was launched on January 12, 2005, and it traveled 268 million miles (431 million kilometers) to hurl its coffee table-sized probe into comet Tempel 1 on July 4, 2005. This image of Tempel 1 was taken by Deep Impact's camera 67 seconds after the probe hit the comet. Scattered light from the collision saturated the camera's detector and caused the bright splash seen in this image. The Deep Impact mission was supposed to end a few weeks later, but NASA approved an extension and renamed the spacecraft EPOXI and sent it on to fly by Comet Hartley 2 in November 2010. The probe stopped communicating with mission managers in September 2013 and was declared lost.
Hide Caption
12 of 17
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/mission/quickfacts/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cassini spacecraft&lt;/a&gt; ended its mission in 2017. The probe was launched on October 15, 1997, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It arrived at Saturn on June 30, 2004. The spacecraft dropped a&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nasa.gov/content/ten-years-ago-huygens-probe-lands-on-surface-of-titan&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; probe called Huygens&lt;/a&gt; to the surface of Saturn&#39;s moon Titan. It was the first landing on a moon in the outer solar system.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
CassiniThe Cassini spacecraft ended its mission in 2017. The probe was launched on October 15, 1997, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It arrived at Saturn on June 30, 2004. The spacecraft dropped a probe called Huygens to the surface of Saturn's moon Titan. It was the first landing on a moon in the outer solar system.
Hide Caption
13 of 17
The Stardust spacecraft was launched on February 7, 1999, from Cape Canaveral, Florida. After traveling 3.5 billion miles (5.6 billion kilometers), the spacecraft made history by capturing images of asteroid Annefrank and collecting samples of comet Wild 2 and successfully returning them to Earth. It also took spectacular images of comet Tempel 1. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://stardustnext.jpl.nasa.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;probe&#39;s mission ended on March 25, 2011&lt;/a&gt;, when mission managers put it in safe mode and turned off the transmitter for the last time.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
StardustThe Stardust spacecraft was launched on February 7, 1999, from Cape Canaveral, Florida. After traveling 3.5 billion miles (5.6 billion kilometers), the spacecraft made history by capturing images of asteroid Annefrank and collecting samples of comet Wild 2 and successfully returning them to Earth. It also took spectacular images of comet Tempel 1. The probe's mission ended on March 25, 2011, when mission managers put it in safe mode and turned off the transmitter for the last time.
Hide Caption
14 of 17
Of all the NASA missions, none has visited as many planets, rings and moons as the twin &lt;a href=&quot;http://voyager.jpl.nasa.gov/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft&lt;/a&gt;, which were launched in 1977. Each probe is much farther away from Earth and the sun than Pluto. In August 2012, Voyager 1 made the historic entry into interstellar space, the region between stars. Scientists hope to learn more about this region when Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space. Both spacecraft are still sending scientific information back to NASA.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
Voyager 1 and Voyager 2Of all the NASA missions, none has visited as many planets, rings and moons as the twin Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft, which were launched in 1977. Each probe is much farther away from Earth and the sun than Pluto. In August 2012, Voyager 1 made the historic entry into interstellar space, the region between stars. Scientists hope to learn more about this region when Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space. Both spacecraft are still sending scientific information back to NASA.
Hide Caption
15 of 17
&lt;a href=&quot;http://science.nasa.gov/missions/surveyor-1-7/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Surveyor 1&lt;/a&gt; was the first U.S. spacecraft to make a soft landing on the Moon. The program ran during the mid-1960s and was declared a success. The program&#39;s focus eventually switched to support of the Apollo program.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
SurveyorSurveyor 1 was the first U.S. spacecraft to make a soft landing on the Moon. The program ran during the mid-1960s and was declared a success. The program's focus eventually switched to support of the Apollo program.
Hide Caption
16 of 17
A model of &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/explorer/explorer-overview.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Explorer 1&lt;/a&gt;, America&#39;s first satellite, is held by, from left, NASA official William Pickering, scientist James Van Allen and rocket pioneer Wernher von Braun. The team was gathered at a news conference at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington to announce the satellite&#39;s successful launch. It had been launched a few hours before, on January 31, 1958.
Photos: Cool unmanned space missions
Explorer 1A model of Explorer 1, America's first satellite, is held by, from left, NASA official William Pickering, scientist James Van Allen and rocket pioneer Wernher von Braun. The team was gathered at a news conference at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington to announce the satellite's successful launch. It had been launched a few hours before, on January 31, 1958.
Hide Caption
17 of 17
002 NASA TESS Artist Concept 02 nasa gold mission01 nasa gold missionnasa space missions Solar Probe Plus sunBREAKTHROUGH INITIATIVESYuri Milner and Stephen Hawkingpluto charon approachcuriosity rover bonanzanasa keplerNASA NeowiseCeres two bright spotsComet Temple 1 Deep ImpactNASA Saturn with rings01 stardust 111501 voyager 1 111501 surveyor 1 111501 explorer 1 1115

Story highlights

  • TESS is NASA's latest planet-hunting satellite
  • It is expected to find thousands of exoplanets by surveying 85% of the sky

(CNN)TESS, NASA's planet-hunting satellite, launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 6:51 p.m. ET Wednesday. It had a 30-second launch window. The launch was originally scheduled for Monday, but rescheduled to conduct additional Guidance Navigation and Control analysis, the agency said.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket was able to land on the droneship minutes later.
The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite is NASA's next mission in the search for exoplanets, or those that are outside our solar system, and TESS will be on the lookout for planets that could support life.
    After launch, TESS will use its fuel to reach orbit around the Earth, with a gravity assist from the moon. That will enable it to have a long-term mission beyond its two-year objective.
    "The Moon and the satellite are in a sort of dance," Joel Villasenor, instrument scientist for TESS at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said in a statement. "The Moon pulls the satellite on one side, and by the time TESS completes one orbit, the Moon is on the other side tugging in the opposite direction. The overall effect is the Moon's pull is evened out, and it's a very stable configuration over many years. Nobody's done this before, and I suspect other programs will try to use this orbit later on."
    Read More
    Over 60 days, TESS will establish an orbit around Earth and test its instruments. Then, the two-year mission will officially begin.

    What will TESS do?

    TESS will pick up the search for exoplanets as the Kepler Space Telescope runs out of fuel.
    Kepler, which has discovered more than 4,500 potential planets and confirmed exoplanets, launched in 2009. After mechanical failure in 2013, it entered a new phase of campaigns to survey other areas of the sky for exoplanets, called the K2 mission. This enabled researchers to discover even more exoplanets, understand the evolution of stars and gain insight about supernovae and black holes.
    Soon, Kepler's mission will end, and it will be abandoned in space, orbiting the sun and never getting any closer to Earth than the moon.
    Eight planets found orbiting distant star, NASA says
    Eight planets found orbiting distant star, NASA says
    TESS will survey an area 400 times larger than what Kepler observed. This includes 200,000 of the brightest nearby stars. Over the course of two years, the four wide-field cameras on board will stare at different sectors of the sky for days at a time.
    TESS will begin by looking at the Southern Hemisphere sky for the first year and move to the Northern Hemisphere in the second year. It can accomplish this lofty goal by dividing the sky into 13 sections and looking at each one for 27 days before moving on to the next.
    The satellite itself is not much bigger than a refrigerator. The cameras sit on top, beneath a cone that will protect them from radiation.
    TESS will look for exoplanets using the transit method, observing slight dips in the brightness of stars as planets pass in front of them. Bright stars allow for easier followup study through ground- and space-based telescopes.
    "TESS is helping us explore our place in the universe," said Paul Hertz, Astrophysics Division director at NASA Headquarters. "Until 20 years ago, we didn't know of any planets beyond our own solar system. We've expanded our understanding of our place in the universe, and TESS will help us keep expanding."
    The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite is scheduled to launch this week.
    The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite is scheduled to launch this week.
    The cameras can detect light across a broad range of wavelengths, up to infrared. This means TESS will be able to look at many nearby small, cool red dwarf stars and see whether there are exoplanets around them. Red dwarf stars have been found to host exoplanets within the habitable zone, and many astronomers believe they could be the best candidate for hosting Earth-size exoplanets with conditions suitable for life.

    What makes TESS different

    NASA expects TESS to allow for the cataloging of more than 1,500 exoplanets, but it has the potential to find thousands. Of these, officials anticipate, 300 will be Earth-size exoplanets or double-Earth-size Super Earths. Those could be the best candidates for supporting life outside our solar system. Like Earth, they are small, rocky and usually within the habitable zone of their stars, meaning liquid water can exist on their surface.
    Newly discovered nearby planet could support life
    Newly discovered nearby planet could support life
    "One of the biggest questions in exoplanet exploration is: If an astronomer finds a planet in a star's habitable zone, will it be interesting from a biologist's point of view?" said George Ricker, TESS principal investigator at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research in Cambridge. "We expect TESS will discover a number of planets whose atmospheric compositions, which hold potential clues to the presence of life, could be precisely measured by future observers."
    These exoplanets will be studied so that NASA can determine which are the best targets for missions like the James Webb Space Telescope. That telescope, whose launch was just pushed back to 2020, would be able to characterize the details and atmospheres of exoplanets in ways scientists have not been able to do.
    "We learned from Kepler that there are more planets than stars in our sky, and now TESS will open our eyes to the variety of planets around some of the closest stars," Hertz said. "TESS will cast a wider net than ever before for enigmatic worlds whose properties can be probed by NASA's upcoming James Webb Space Telescope and other missions."
    Technicians help prepare the spacecraft for its mission.
    Technicians help prepare the spacecraft for its mission.
    NASA believes that TESS will build on Kepler's momentum and open the study of exoplanets in unprecedented ways.
    "TESS is opening a door for a whole new kind of study," said Stephen Rinehart, TESS project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. "We're going to be able study individual planets and start talking about the differences between planets. The targets TESS finds are going to be fantastic subjects for research for decades to come. It's the beginning of a new era of exoplanet research. I don't think we know everything TESS is going to accomplish. To me, the most exciting part of any mission is the unexpected result, the one that nobody saw coming."

    The search for life

    More than a decade ago, Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientists first proposed the idea of a mission like TESS. They have been instrumental in bringing the mission from idea to reality and will continue to be involved once the mission launches. A science team devoted to TESS at MIT aims to measure the masses of at least 50 small exoplanets that have a radius of less than four times that of Earth -- an ideal dimension that could suggest habitability.
    Potential for life is higher on these Earth-sized planets
    Potential for life is higher on these Earth-sized planets
    "Mass is a defining planetary characteristic," said Sara Seager, TESS deputy director of science at MIT. "If you just know that a planet is twice the size of Earth, it could be a lot of things: a rocky world with a thin atmosphere, or what we call a 'mini-Neptune' -- a rocky world with a giant gas envelope, where it would be a huge greenhouse blanket, and there would be no life on the surface. So mass and size together give us an average planet density, which tells us a huge amount about what the planet is."
    TESS Objects of Interest, an MIT-led effort, will look for objects in TESS' data that could be exoplanets and catalog them.
    "TESS is kind of like a scout," said Natalia Guerrero, deputy manager of TESS Objects of Interest. "We're on this scenic tour of the whole sky, and in some ways we have no idea what we will see. It's like we're making a treasure map: Here are all these cool things. Now, go after them."
    TESS data will also be publicly available so that anyone can download them and search for exoplanets. A data pipeline has been established so that TESS can fulfill its mission. It will collect about 27 gigabytes per day -- that's about 6,500 song files -- and send data back every two weeks.
    NASA's Pleiades, an incredibly powerful supercomputer, will be able to keep up and process the 10 billion pixels over three to five days.
    The more people that look through the data, the better, the scientists believe. This could be how planets that support life are found.
    "There's no science that will tell us life is out there right now, except that small rocky planets appear to be incredibly common," Seager said. "They appear to be everywhere we look. So it's got to be there somewhere."