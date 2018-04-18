AMI agrees to let Karen McDougal out of contract

(CNN) Karen McDougal, the former Playboy Playmate who says she had an affair with Donald Trump and then unwittingly entered into a contract that wouldn't let her speak to the press, is now free to tell her story.

"I am pleased to have reached a settlement with AMI (American Media Inc.) on my own terms, which restores to me the rights to my life story and frees me from this contract that I was misled into signing nearly two years ago," McDougal said in a statement sent to CNN. "My goal from the beginning was to restore my rights and not to achieve any financial gain, and this settlement does exactly that."

McDougal's attorney, Peter Stris, added that the settlement "makes right the wrongs that had been perpetrated against her."

AMI spoke out shortly after McDougal, per terms of the settlement, saying the company was "pleased that we reached an amicable resolution with Karen today that provides both sides what they wanted as a result."

McDougal spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper in March about what she says was a 10-month affair with Donald Trump that started a few months after Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron. McDougal said that during the 2016 presidential campaign, a friend "outed" her story on Twitter.

