(CNN) A sixth member of the Hart family has been confirmed dead after the clan's SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff last month.

Investigators have identified 12-year-old Ciera Hart's body, leaving two children of the Washington state family missing.

Detectives have said those remaining children were believed to be in the SUV when it crashed onto a remote and rocky Mendocino County shoreline, and may have been swept away by Pacific Ocean waters.

The crash, which investigators say may have been intentional, left at least six people dead: The driver, Jennifer Hart, 38; her wife, Sarah Hart, 38; and four of their adopted children -- Markis, 19, Jeremiah, 14; Abigail, 14; and Ciera.

The two other adopted children -- Hannah, 16; and Devonte, 15 -- are missing.