Trump bullish on North Korea talks, but willing to walk away

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump offered a bullish view on Wednesday of his planned talks with North Korean despot Kim Jong Un, insisting he's positioned to accomplish what his predecessors could not.

Still, he maintained he'd be willing to stand up and leave the highly anticipated summit should the meeting fall short of his expectations.

"If we don't think it's going to be successful, we won't have it," the President said, standing alongside his Japanese counterpart at Trump's oceanfront Mar-a-Lago estate here. "If the meeting when I'm there isn't fruitful, I will respectfully leave the meeting."

"I like always remaining flexible," Trump said. "We'll remain flexible here."

Trump also maintained that his negotiating position with Pyongyang remains stronger than ever.