West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump will take questions alongside his Japanese counterpart Wednesday evening after two days of intensive talks on North Korea and trade.

The summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's oceanfront Mar-a-Lago estate here came as the President prepares for historic talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a prospect that Abe has warned will come with risks.

The two men conferred about the matter Tuesday alongside top national security aides. Talks on Wednesday focused on trade, including the possibility of exempting Japan from new US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

In between, Trump and Abe enjoyed a nearly five-hour round of golf at the nearby Trump International Golf Club.

