(CNN) President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Sen. Rand Paul has "never let me down," despite the Kentucky Republican's opposition to Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.

"I will say this about Rand Paul: He's never let me down," Trump told reporters from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, when he was asked about Paul's steadfast opposition to the CIA director becoming the nation's next top diplomat. "Rand Paul is a very special guy as far as I'm concerned. He's never let me down."

After the President's comments, Paul told reporters on Capitol Hill that Trump called him a "few minutes ago" and asked for him to meet with Pompeo and he will.

"I'm open to meeting right now and we'll see what happens in the meeting," he said with a smile, adding that no date had been set for the meeting.

