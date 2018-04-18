Grassley 'moving ahead' with Mueller bill despite McConnell's opposition

(CNN) Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans are plowing ahead with their plan to pass a bill out of the committee that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller, despite Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's vow not to put the measure on the Senate floor.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, told CNN on Wednesday that he was "moving ahead" with the bipartisan legislation, which is expected to be marked up next week.

"He sets the agenda for the United States Senate and that's the way it is, but we're moving ahead anyway," Grassley said.

The bill, which was co-authored by Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Cory Booker of New Jersey, would make it harder for President Donald Trump to fire Mueller by allowing Mueller to seek a 10-day expedited judicial review if he's dismissed.

The legislation is seen as a potential buffer against concerns that Trump will try to fire Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller's probe.

