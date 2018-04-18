Trump says Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un last week

Washington (CNN) CIA Director Mike Pompeo visited North Korea and met with leader Kim Jong Un last week, President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning.

"Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed," the President tweeted. "Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!"

Sources confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that Pompeo, who is Trump's nominee for secretary of state, visited North Korea more than two weeks ago for a secret meeting with Kim in Pyongyang.

It's likely that Trump on Wednesday was referring to that meeting. CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

