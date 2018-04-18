(CNN) The two top ranking Democrats on the Senate foreign relations committee announced their opposition Wednesday to CIA Director Mike Pompeo becoming the next secretary of state.

"Even in my private conversations with him, he didn't tell me about his visit to North Korea," Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, said in his statement. "Now I don't expect diplomacy to be negotiated out in the open but I do expect for someone who is the nominee to be Secretary of State, when he speaks with committee leadership and is asked specific questions about North Korea, to share some insights about such a visit."

For his part, Cardin said he doesn't believe Pompeo will be an "independent voice in advising the President" and raised concerns about past statements by Pompeo on Muslims and the LGBT community.

Read More