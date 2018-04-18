Washington (CNN) The White House will look into oversight reports on Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said on Wednesday.

"We're aware of the GAO report at HUD, we're aware of the, you didn't ask the question, we're aware of the similar GAO report at EPA and we will investigate them," Mulvaney told the House Appropriations Committee. "We take the anti-deficiency statute very, very seriously."

On Monday, CNN reported that the Government Accountability Office concluded Pruitt violated federal law when his office purchased a $43,000 soundproof booth.

The GAO, a government spending watchdog that reports to Congress, cited a requirement that executive branch agencies must notify Congress before spending more than $5,000 on certain office improvements.

"Because EPA violated this statutory requirement, we also conclude that EPA violated the Antideficiency Act and should report its violation to the Congress and the President as required by law," GAO said at the time in a statement by one of its attorneys, Julie Matta.

Read More