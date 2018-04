Stormy Daniels' lawyer mulling suing Trump directly for defamation

Washington (CNN) Stormy Daniels' lawyer said Wednesday that he is looking to file a defamation claim directly against President Donald Trump.

"We're likely going to be amending our complaint, we're looking at doing that now -- to add a defamation claim directly against the President," Michael Avenatti told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

The defamation claim would be over a tweet Trump sent on Wednesday morning regarding a sketch of a man that Daniels claims threatened her.

"A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!" Trump tweeted.

Daniels says the threat took place in 2011, after she had sold her story about her alleged encounter with Trump to a magazine for $15,000.

