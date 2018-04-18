(CNN) Jay Goldberg, a longtime lawyer for Donald Trump -- who negotiated Trump's divorces from Ivana Trump and Marla Maples decades ago -- says he received a call from the President last Friday seeking advice and warned the President to be careful about his longtime friend Michael Cohen, who he predicted could end up cooperating with prosecutors.

'Anybody who is facing 30 years never stands up," Goldberg says he told the President. "Without exception, a person facing a prison term cooperates."

Goldberg also added that in addition to cooperation, the person "may also wear a wire."

Goldberg was adamant that anyone facing a long prison term "will testify because they need the government's affection," he said. "That way, the government can say they have testified in a truthful manner."

Goldberg said the President had no response.

Read More