Comey says he doesn't expect Trump will fire Mueller

Washington (CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey said Wednesday that he does not believe President Donald Trump will fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"I don't think that's going to happen," Comey said when he was asked on ABC's "The View" about the possibility.

"The President would have to fire everyone in the Department of Justice and the FBI to stop an investigation," Comey said. "So it doesn't make any sense to fire Director Mueller and bring the kind of storm that would bring. So I actually don't expect that to happen ... I don't expect it."

The media appearance is Comey's latest as part of a promotional tour for the release of his new book, "A Higher Loyalty." The former FBI director, who was abruptly fired by Trump last year, offers up a scathingly critical portrayal of the President in the book --- and has not let up on that criticism in recent interviews.

Read More