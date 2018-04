Comey says Republican Party 'has left me and many others'

Washington (CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey said in an interview that aired Wednesday that the Republican Party no longer represents his values and that he "can't be associated with it."

"The Republican Party has left me and many others. I need no better evidence than their new website -- which I think is 'Lyin Comey' maybe? -- attacking me. I just think they've lost their way, and I can't be associated with it," Comey told ABC News ' "Start Here" podcast.

"I see the Republican Party, as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump's values," the former FBI director added. "It doesn't reflect values at all. It's transactional, it's ego-driven, it's in service to his ego."

Comey, who served in both Republican and Democratic administrations, testified before Congress in 2016 that he had "been a registered Republican for most of my adult life" but that he was no longer registered.

In the ABC interview, he also offered a nod to the coordinated GOP campaign to discredit him during the promotional tour for his memoir , "A Higher Loyalty," telling the podcast there was "no better evidence" the party left him.

Read More