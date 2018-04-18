Comey says Republican Party 'has left me and many others'

Washington (CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey said in an interview that aired Wednesday that the Republican Party no longer represents his values and that he "can't be associated with it."

"I see the Republican Party, as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump's values," the former FBI director added. "It doesn't reflect values at all. It's transactional, it's ego-driven, it's in service to his ego."

"I find politics to be kind of icky in general," Comey said. "I'd never want to run for office myself."

On 2020, Comey remained coy, saying, "I can't imagine a circumstance of me voting for President Trump, given what I think he reflects in terms of values," but that he'd focus more on a presidential candidate "who reflects the values of this country."

"If we don't get that right," Comey warned, "we can waste all the time we want to waste on fighting about policy. We're losing something that is essential to America."