James Comey faces the public's questions at New York book event

(CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey answered New Yorkers' questions on moral leadership, regret and Hillary Clinton's emails on Wednesday night for the first time since his book was released.

Answering questions written by audience members on notecards, Comey was asked several times if he regretted reopening Clinton's investigation just before the election. Comey gave a self-described "wandering" answer, saying he had small regrets in how he had explained the decisions to the public.

But overall, he said the entire situation was between a bad decision and a worse one.

"I would rather not have been involved, honestly," Comey said. "I would rather Hillary Clinton never had to use a personal email system. I would rather Anthony Weiner never had a laptop."

Comey had announced in July 2016, during the presidential campaign, that he would not recommend charges in the investigation of Clinton's email practices. But in a controversial move, he told Congress just days before the election that the FBI was reviewing additional emails in relation to the investigation. In early November, Comey then informed lawmakers that those emails did not warrant any further action.

