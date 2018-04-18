These former intel professionals are running for office to check Trump

(CNN) Former intelligence professionals angered by what they view as attacks on the intelligence community by President Donald Trump are channeling their grievances by running for office in 2018.

Running as Democrats, these former intelligence officers are touting their experience as part of their pitch to voters in their respective districts across the country.

In particular, they are taking aim at what they view as Trump's attacks on the intelligence and national security community.

The President has repeatedly criticized the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election and whether the Trump campaign was involved in any way in that interference. He has also openly questioned the assessment from intelligence agencies that Russia was involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

Abigail Spanberger, who served in the CIA for 14 years and is one of the top Democratic candidates for her primary race in Virginia's 7th District, said she finds the political climate "stunning."

