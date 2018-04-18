Washington (CNN) Democratic candidates outraised Republican candidates in 50 of the 88 US House campaigns identified by CNN as key races in 2018, according to an analysis of first quarter Federal Election Commission filings.

Even among the GOP's best shots -- campaigns identified as "toss-ups," "lean Republican" and "likely Republican" -- the leading Democrat outraised the leading Republican in 34 of 66 of those races.

One of the key themes of the first quarter of 2018: Republican incumbents are in some trouble. In races across the country, GOP candidates are struggling with listless fundraising and robust challengers.

In New York, GOP incumbent Reps. Claudia Tenney (NY-22), Dan Donovan (NY-11) and John Faso (NY-19) each raised less than the leading Democratic challenger in their district during the first quarter of 2018. All three Republicans also trail the Democrat in their district in cash on hand. In nearby New Jersey, Reps. Leonard Lance (NJ-07) and Tom MacArthur (NJ-03) were also outraised, but hold slim advantages in cash on hand.

The story is similar in Texas, where two Republican incumbents -- Reps. Will Hurd (TX-23) and John Culberson (TX-07) -- were outraised, though they maintained their edge in cash on hand.

