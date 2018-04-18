Washington (CNN)Democratic candidates outraised Republican candidates in 50 of the 88 US House campaigns identified by CNN as key races in 2018, according to an analysis of first quarter Federal Election Commission filings.
Even among the GOP's best shots -- campaigns identified as "toss-ups," "lean Republican" and "likely Republican" -- the leading Democrat outraised the leading Republican in 34 of 66 of those races.
One of the key themes of the first quarter of 2018: Republican incumbents are in some trouble. In races across the country, GOP candidates are struggling with listless fundraising and robust challengers.
In New York, GOP incumbent Reps. Claudia Tenney (NY-22), Dan Donovan (NY-11) and John Faso (NY-19) each raised less than the leading Democratic challenger in their district during the first quarter of 2018. All three Republicans also trail the Democrat in their district in cash on hand. In nearby New Jersey, Reps. Leonard Lance (NJ-07) and Tom MacArthur (NJ-03) were also outraised, but hold slim advantages in cash on hand.
The story is similar in Texas, where two Republican incumbents -- Reps. Will Hurd (TX-23) and John Culberson (TX-07) -- were outraised, though they maintained their edge in cash on hand.
And in California, where a number of Republicans chose to retire rather than face tough re-election fights, the remaining incumbents also struggled to keep pace with their Democratic challengers. Reps. Mimi Walters (CA-45) and Steve Knight (CA-25) were both outraised by the leading Democrat in their district. And while Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (CA-48) outraised his Democratic opponent Harley Rouda, Rouda has a nearly $200,000 advantage in cash on hand.
Virginia is another state to watch. Incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock (VA-10) posted one of the largest hauls of the quarter -- taking in over $800,000 -- but faces a formidable field of opponents, with four separate Democrats in the district posting fundraising hauls of more than $200,000. Meanwhile, Rep. Dave Brat's opponent in VA-07, Abigail Spanberger, outraised him by nearly $100,000.
Even in the Republican-friendly South, there are warning signs.
Reps. Andy Barr (KY-06) and French Hill (AR-02) both trailed the leading Democrat in their district by over $100,000 raised in the first quarter. A pair of North Carolina Republican incumbents -- Rob Pittenger (NC-09) and Ted Budd (NC-13) -- each took in less than half of the totals posted by their Democratic opponents.
Some other notable Republican incumbents who were outraised by the leading Democrat in their district in the first quarter: Reps. Carlos Curbelo (FL-26), Steve Chabot (OH-01), Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Jason Lewis (MN-02), Mike Bishop (MI-08) and Fred Upton (MI-06).
One of the most eye-popping hauls of the first quarter came from Democrat Abby Finkenauer in IA-01. Finkenauer significantly outraised incumbent Rep. Rod Blum, by $428,000 to $246,000, though Blum has about $500,000 more in cash on hand.
Another top fundraiser was Greg Gianforte, the Republican incumbent in Montana's at-large congressional district -- who infamously assaulted a reporter on the eve of his special election victory last May. Gianforte took in $703,000 in the first quarter of 2018, more than the combined total of his five Democratic opponents.
Washington state features a pair of high-profile, competitive and expensive races.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05), a member of the House Republican leadership team, just outraised her Democratic challenger, Lisa Brown, $659,000 to $646,000, and McMorris Rodgers has nearly twice as much cash on hand ($1.5 million).
And in the open seat created by retiring Rep. Dave Reichert (WA-08), Republican Dino Rossi led the field with a $736,000 haul, though the two leading Democrats -- Kim Schrier ($478,000) and Jason Rittereiser ($221,000) -- nearly equaled that total.
On the Democratic side, one of the party's highest-profile candidates posted one of the biggest fundraising hauls of the quarter. Randy Bryce, who was set to challenge outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan in WI-01 before Ryan announced he wouldn't run again, raised nearly $2.2 million for his bid. Republicans have yet to coalesce around a candidate in the wake of Ryan's announcement.
Democrat Mikie Sherrill, running for the NJ-11 seat vacated by retiring GOP Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, also had an impressive haul, raising nearly $1 million in the first quarter. The top Republican in the race, Jay Webber, raised less than $250,000.
Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democratic incumbent running in a new Pennsylvania district because of redistricting, posted one of the weaker fundraising hauls in the first quarter among Democrats. He took in just $187,000, and was outraised by Republican John Chrin, with $243,000. Cartwright has a slim advantage in cash on hand ($1.37 million to $1.05 million).
Also of note: Donna Shalala, former president of the Clinton Foundation, led fundraising in a crowded Democratic primary field for FL-27, taking in $674,000 and holding $1.1 million in cash on hand.