House Judiciary chair plans to subpoena to get Comey memos

Washington (CNN) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte plans to issue a subpoena to the Justice Department demanding memos fired FBI Director James Comey wrote memorializing his conversations with President Donald Trump, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

Goodlatte may issue a subpoena as soon as this week, the sources said.

The move would escalate a feud between the Justice Department and the three GOP chairmen -- Goodlatte, House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy -- who have been demanding access to the Comey memos and other records from the Justice Department as part of their investigation into the FBI's handling of the Clinton email inquiry in 2016.

The move comes as Comey is in the middle of his book tour where he is alleging that Trump asked him for loyalty and to back off the investigation into former Trump national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Comey wrote memos detailing those alleged conversations, which the President has denied.

The committee Democrats have not been notified that Goodlatte plans to issue the subpoena because they have not been provided a copy, according to one source, although Goodlatte and top Judiciary Committee Democrat Jerry Nadler of New York spoke on the floor Wednesday. Committee rules require a two-day notification before the subpoena can be issued.

