Missouri's top Republicans join calls for Greitens to step down

Washington (CNN) Missouri's top Republican legislators are calling for GOP Gov. Eric Greitens to step down from office following an accusation that he obtained a charity donor list without permission, the latest controversy to embroil Greitens, who has also been accused of sexual abuse.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr and House Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo said the "right thing" for Greitens to do now is to resign from office.

"Leaders at all levels of government are entrusted with an incredible responsibility to the Missourians we represent. When leaders lose the ability to effectively lead our state, the right thing to do is step aside," the three House leaders said in a joint statement issued Tuesday.

"In our view, the time has come for the governor to resign," the three said, though they stopped short of calling for his impeachment.

