Trump calls Stormy Daniels composite sketch 'a total con job'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump dismissed on Wednesday the newly-released composite sketch of a man who adult film star Stormy Daniels says threatened her over her alleged affair with Trump more than a decade ago.

"A sketch years later about a nonexistent man," he tweeted. "A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"

The tweet marks the first time Trump has commented about the matter on Twitter, though he didn't explicitly refer to Daniels. He broke his months-long silence about her allegations earlier this month when he told reporters on Air Force One he didn't know about a $130,000 payment made by his lawyer to the adult film actress shortly before the 2016 election.

CNN has reported that Trump's advisers have encouraged him to avoid inflaming the issue by addressing it publicly, even as the President has been itching to defend himself. The White House has said Trump denies the affair allegation

The sketch reveal and a $100,000 reward leading to his identification were announced by Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti on "The View" on Tuesday.

