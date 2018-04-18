Trump calls Stormy Daniels composite sketch 'a total con job'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump dismissed on Wednesday the newly-released composite sketch of a man who adult film star Stormy Daniels says threatened her over her alleged affair with Trump more than a decade ago.

"A sketch years later about a nonexistent man," he tweeted. "A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!" Trump's tweet quotes another Twitter user that includes a photo of a man who is purportedly Daniels' ex-partner who the user suggests resembles the figure in the sketch.

Daniels says the alleged threat took place in 2011, shortly after she had agreed in May of that year to sell her story about the Trump affair to a magazine for $15,000. In a previous interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS's "60 Minutes," Daniels said she was in a Las Vegas parking lot preparing to head into a fitness class when a man approached her and her infant daughter.

"A guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'" Daniels told "60 Minutes." "And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

The sketch reveal comes at a key moment in the Daniels saga. Last week, the FBI raided Cohen's home, office, and hotel room in New York City. Sources have told CNN that authorities seized information related to Stephanie Clifford, Daniels' legal name, and that the search included bank records.