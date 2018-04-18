Washington (CNN) Former Secretary of State Colin Powell called Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo a careful listener who may be open to changing some of his past positions in a Wednesday interview on CNN's "Inside Politics."

"We talked about issues, and many of the issues we probably have different points of view," Powell said. "But, what I liked about my discussions with him is he listened carefully, and I think he's taking aboard what I told him, which was, very often, in opposition to the position he might take. So I think we have somebody who is amenable to changes in his past positions, and we'll see."

Powell said the two have had multiple conversations and a dinner together since President Donald Trump nominated Pompeo last month to become the US' top diplomat. Pompeo has reached out to every living former secretary of state to help prepare for his new role.

In his current role as CIA director, Pompeo also had a secret meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang over Easter weekend. Powell said he had no additional information on that trip.

"With respect to his conversation with Kim Jong Un," Powell said, "since I know nothing about that, I wouldn't even speculate about what they talked about or what comes next."