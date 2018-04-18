Melania Trump will attend Barbara Bush's funeral

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral for Barbara Bush in Texas on Saturday.

"Mrs. Trump plans to pay her respects at the funeral on Saturday," her communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

It is common for sitting first ladies to attend the funerals of former first ladies, as Michelle Obama did in 2016 for the funeral in California of former first lady Nancy Reagan. Then-first lady Hillary Clinton attended the burial of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1994.

The White House West Wing communications office did not immediately respond when asked whether President Donald Trump would join his wife in attending.

