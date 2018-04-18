The irony of Robert Kraft visiting Meek Mill in prison

Issac Bailey is an interim member of The Charlotte Observer editorial board and the 2016 James K. Batten Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow and is the author of the forthcoming book "My Brother Moochie: Regaining Dignity in the Midst of Crime, Poverty, and Racism in the American South" (Other Press). Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Robert Kraft, one of the most powerful owners in the National Football League, took the unusual step of visiting a rapper named Meek Mill in a state prison in Pennsylvania. The symbolism of the extremely wealthy white owner of the New England Patriots taking time to check on a young black man serving time for no good reason, because of minor parole violations, can be intoxicating.

Kraft said the right things while discussing Mill's predicament, but it's odd to see him come to the defense of a rapper he can do little for while refusing to use his status to speak on behalf of someone he can help: Colin Kaepernick.

"It makes it clear to me we have to do something with criminal justice reform," Kraft said outside the prison.

He called Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, "an amazing young man" who is "very intelligent."

"It's just sad," he said. "This guy is a great guy. Shouldn't be here."