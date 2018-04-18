SE Cupp: The White House response to Haley is pure sexism

SE Cupp is a CNN political commentator and the host of "S.E. Cupp Unfiltered," covering contemporary issues on HLN. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) I'm not prone to cry sexism, and I don't do it often or lightly.

But there's no other word to describe the way President Donald Trump and his advisers have treated a woman who is arguably his strongest, most competent and effective Cabinet official.

Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations, was not only hung out to dry by the Trump administration, she was then dismissed and head-patted by an old boys' club Trump adviser who thought he could. And it was shameful.

SE Cupp

Haley said over the weekend that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be announcing new sanctions on Russia for aiding in Syria's suspected chemical attacks on civilians.

"You will see that Russian sanctions will be coming down," Haley said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation." "Secretary Mnuchin will be announcing those on Monday, if he hasn't already."

