Prison reform is possible even in the Trump era

Van Jones is the host of the "The Van Jones Show" and a CNN political commentator. He is the co-founder of #cut50 , a national, bipartisan criminal justice initiative of the Dream Corps . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) At the beginning of the Trump era, observers feared that any chance for a bipartisan reform of our criminal justice system was dead. But to the surprise of many, a hope for some positive change -- however modest -- remains.

Therefore, leaders on both sides of the aisle need to continue working together to win whatever progress is still possible. The millions of human beings who remain trapped within our dysfunctional and discriminatory justice system deserve our best efforts, even now. Before Trump's election, hopes for real change were rising -- and with good reason.

But Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric, election and early actions alarmed many criminal justice reformers. Most damaging have been his appointment of Jeff Sessions as attorney general, Sessions' swift rollback of Obama-era reform policies and the harmful rhetoric that has often stigmatized immigrants and people of color as criminals.

Partially as a result, the nationwide momentum to fix our justice system has begun to stall, even at the state and local levels. We have already begun to see some efforts to roll back recent criminal justice victories in Louisiana Alaska and even California . Advocates have soldiered on, but hope has been fading.

That's why I took heart when Jared Kushner -- whose father served time in a federal prison -- began to prioritize prison reform as one of his policy priorities at the Office of American Innovation. There seems to be a tug of war inside the Trump administration, with Kushner representing the more modern, reform-minded GOP approach.

Support has also grown within the White House for a bipartisan bill that would increase prison programming, expand compassionate release and provide incentives for individuals in federal prison to transform their lives. That bill, called the Prison Reform and Redemption Act , was co-authored by New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries and Georgia Republican Doug Collins. They are joined by 16 members of Congress from both parties, who are among the most knowledgeable and respected when it comes to legislating issues concerning our criminal justice and prison systems.

There now seems to be critical mass to fast-track the bill for hearings and an eventual vote. The first committee hearing could come as early as next week

The initial proposal, which has been improved, has both defenders and detractors.

In fact, a group of progressive organizations have opposed reforms that do not take a more comprehensive approach, including sentencing reform. They fear that if Congress passes a weak measure this session, it will have little motivation to continue to pursue other urgently needed reforms for many more years to come. Even Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, a recent convert to criminal justice reform, has called for a bolder, more comprehensive bill.

Fortunately, there may be a middle path between supporting today's inadequate proposal -- and getting nothing done at all.

Unfortunately, the current administration is hostile to a broad overhaul. Enemies of broad reform such as Sessions and others have successfully exerted political pressure to quash more ambitious proposals.

But they have not shut down every pathway forward. There is still some room for progress. My big heartache -- on this topic and so many others -- is how much common ground there is when you get people talking -- and yet how little we actually do about it. Taking a small but meaningful step together now could allow us to take more steps together later.

Furthermore, with improvements including the following, the Prison Reform and Redemption Act could become a worthy step forward:

• Meaningful incentives that allow people either to shorten their prison terms or serve the remainder of their sentence in home confinement;

• Expanded eligibility so that anybody coming home from prison one day would have an opportunity to benefit from those incentives;

• Protections for women in federal prison who have gender-specific needs that have gone unaddressed for too long;

• Other common-sense modifications that have bipartisan support.

The Dream Corps' #cut50 initiative, which I helped to create, has been at the table working to strengthen the bill. With these improvements, the Prison Reform and Redemption Act could represent real progress -- even in the age of Trump. And these baby steps could actually smooth the path and whet the appetite for other smart changes, down the road.

That's why I intend to join other progressive leaders in fighting to strengthen the proposal, in hopes that we can come up with something that advocates across the board can support.

I do not know if these negotiations will turn out positively or if, ultimately, the legislative proposal will yield the results we seek. But I do know that in the names of the millions of people behind bars right now, all of us have a responsibility to roll up our sleeves, work hard and find out.

Note: This piece has been updated in light of more recent versions of the prison reform bill.