Chemical weapons investigators to visit Syrian attack site

(CNN) Chemical weapons investigators are due to travel Wednesday to the site of a suspected Syrian chemical weapon attack in Douma, if it's safe enough, according Syria's ambassador to the UN.

Ambassador Bashar Jaafari told a UN Security Council meeting that a United Nations security team had entered the city east of Damascus on Tuesday to assess the security situation.

He said the regime had done "all that it can do to facilitate the work" of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) inspectors who had already started their investigation, listening to witnesses to the suspected April 7 chemical attack.

The OPCW inspectors are tasked with assessing whether banned chemical substances were used in the April 7 attack on the city, which senior US officials have said involved both chlorine and sarin gas. Russia has denied a chemical attack took place at all, saying it was faked.

Relations between Russia and the Western allies that launched co-ordination strikes on Syria in response to the suspected chemical attack have deteriorated in recent days.

Read More