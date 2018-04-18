(CNN) The UK Home Office destroyed landing card slips that documented arrival dates for the so-called Windrush generation, it confirmed Wednesday, an admission that has added to pressure on the government over its treatment of some Caribbean migrants.

The landing card slips were "securely disposed" of in 2010, the Home Office said.

In a statement Wednesday, the Home Office said the decision to destroy the landing card slips had been made by the UK Border Agency in line with the Data Protection Act 1998, under which the Home Office has a "legal obligation to ensure that the personal data it holds is not kept for longer than is necessary."

It also argued that the landing card slips did not provide proof of residence.

"Registration slips provided details of an individual's date of entry, they did not provide any reliable evidence relating to ongoing residence in the UK or their immigration status," the Home Office said.

"So it would be misleading and inaccurate to suggest that registration slips would therefore have a bearing on immigration cases whereby Commonwealth citizens are proving residency in the UK."

The Guardian reported Tuesday that the documents were destroyed when a Home Office branch was closed down in 2010.

May was Home Secretary at the time.

Shadow Home Secretary Dianne Abbott of the opposition Labour Party told BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday that current Home Secretary Amber Rudd should "consider her position" over her department's handling of the Windrush generation issue.

"There are so many things that have gone wrong. This is not a new situation, it's been going on for some years," said Abbott, as she called for the Home Office to make public the information it holds on the number of people who have been detained or deported.

"This has caused so much misery and has ruined so many people's lives," she said.

May: 'Genuinely sorry'

May apologized Tuesday for her government's treatment of some Caribbean immigrants to the United Kingdom and insisted they were still welcome in the country.

Speaking at a meeting with Caribbean leaders, May said her government was "genuinely sorry for any anxiety that has been caused" and that Home Office personnel were "dealing with this as well and efficiently and swiftly as they can and giving people every support that we can give them."

Theresa May hosts a meeting Tuesday with leaders and representatives of Caribbean countries at 10 Downing Street.

May acknowledged that the crisis had arisen because of tough new rules imposed during her time as Home Secretary in an effort to crack down on illegal immigration.

The measures, introduced in 2012, require employers, landlords and health service providers to demand evidence of legal immigration status. At the time, May said they were designed to create a "hostile environment" for people living in the UK illegally.

But some of the Windrush children, who were invited along with their parents to Britain in the late 1940s to help rebuild the country after the devastation of World War Two, don't have the required documentation and are now struggling to prove their right to stay.

As a consequence, some lost their jobs, others were evicted from their homes and a few were reported to have been threatened with deportation.

On Tuesday, the Home Office told CNN it was looking into 49 cases relating to the Windrush generation after a new hotline was established to help those affected obtain the correct paperwork.

Until an immigration law that came into force in 1973, Commonwealth citizens and their children had the automatic right to live and work in the UK. Many did so, without any need for additional documentation.