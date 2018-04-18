London (CNN) The UK Government has lost a key Brexit vote, with the upper House of Parliament backing calls to remain in the EU customs union after Brexit.

The House of Lords voted 348 to 225 to amend the government's EU Withdrawal Bill, which will now return to the House of Commons where the defeat is likely to spur renewed opposition.

The amendment requires the government to report to Parliament by October 31 on what steps it has taken to remain in the customs union, which allows goods to flow freely across the European Union.

The government opposed the amendment. Prime Minister May had previously said Britain will not remain in the customs union after Brexit takes effect.

The House of Lords is now considering other amendments to the proposed legislation.

Read More