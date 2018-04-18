MTV is bringing back 'YO! MTV Raps'

(CNN) MTV is once again looking to its past to find some guidance for its future.

Just months after it relaunched "Total Request Live," MTV has announced plans to "reinvent" "YO! MTV Raps," the iconic late '80s and early '90s program that lifted the visibility of rap and hip-hop musicians.

The relaunch of the series will kick off with a 30th anniversary event at Barclays Center in New York on June 1, featuring alumni and artists, like Flavor Flav, Doug E. Fresh, T-Money, Ed Lover, and Doctor Dré.

"YO! MTV Raps" debuted in August 1988, giving hip-hop music a platform that helped the genre gain mainstream recognition.

Tickets to the anniversary show go on sale on April 20.

