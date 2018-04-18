Rob Delaney shares son's photo 'not long before he died'

(CNN) Rob Delaney shared a photo of his late son on what would have been his third birthday.

The "Catastrophe" star lost his son Henry in January, following the toddler's battle with cancer.

In a tweet on Monday Delaney wrote, "Today would've been our beautiful Henry's 3rd birthday." He shared links for two charities that center on hospice care for children if followers wished to contribute in honor of the day.

Delaney also tweeted photos of Henry as a newborn and shortly before he died.

Read More