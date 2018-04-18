Pink and kids 'Beautiful' People cover stars

Story highlights Pink is joined by her son and daughter

(CNN) Pink has added some more beauty to her life.

The singer, who is currently on her "Beautiful Trauma" tour, landed the cover of People magazine's newly renamed "Beautiful" issue.

The Grammy-winning artist is featured with her two children, toddler son Jameson Moon and six-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, with husband Carey Hart.

"In my head, I sound amazing and then I turn around and [Willow's] eyes are completely glazed over," Pink said. "I have no idea. We'll see."

